Watch Live: Blue state governors testify on "sanctuary" policies amid L.A. protests over immigration raids

Washington — Three Democratic governors are defending their states' policies toward migrants and disputing claims of failing to cooperate with federal authorities Thursday in testimony before a House panel.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz are among the witnesses testifying before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on so-called "sanctuary policies."

"Let me be clear: Sanctuary policies do not protect Americans. They protect criminal illegal aliens," Oversight Chair James Comer, a Kentucky Republican said in his opening statement.

The governors' appearances come as President Trump and California Gov. Gavin Newsom remain embroiled in a legal and political standoff over the deployment of the National Guard troops and Marines to quell immigration protests in Los Angeles. Demonstrations have spread to other U.S. cities, including New York and Chicago, following a series of deportation raids.

The hearing

Govs. Tim Walz, J.B. Pritzker and Kathy Hochul testify before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee on Thursday, June 12, 2025. Allison Robbert/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Comer claimed state and local officials are "actively undermining federal immigration enforcement," saying legislative action is needed to "stop this subversion and stop the rule of law."

"Despite President Trump's efforts to secure the border and enforce the law, Democrat-run sanctuary cities and states are siding with illegal aliens," Comer said. "For today's Democrat Party, it seems unlimited illegal immigration isn't a failure of policy — it is the policy."

The committee's top Democrat, Rep. Stephen Lynch of Massachusetts, rebuked the Trump administration for its response to protests in L.A. in his opening statement, calling it "thuggery."

"This is wrong. Deploying the military against a civilian population is wrong," Lynch said. "If we don't step up and declare what is right under our Constitution, then other cities, other citizens, will meet this same fate."

Walz pushed back on the premise of the hearing in his opening statement, saying "nothing Minnesota has done to serve its own people stands in the way of the federal government managing border security and policies." And he noted that "while you've convened this hearing to explore the issue of so-called sanctuary states, Minnesota is not even a sanctuary state."

The Minnesota governor said that enforcing immigration law "is not the role of local and state governments," saying "it's the federal government's job to secure the border."

The former vice presidential candidate has drawn intense scrutiny not only over immigration policy but also for his handling of social justice protests that broke out in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd in 2020. Trump administration officials have cited Walz' actions to justify the president's decision to federalize troops in California.

Ahead of the hearing, the GOP-led panel released a video compilation of various news clips accusing the governors of "shielding" undocumented immigrants and "causing chaos" in their states.

A memo from Hochul's office suggested the hearing could be "derailed by wild accusations" and "twisted characterizations" but noted the governor's position is "clear" when it comes to supporting strong borders and comprehensive immigration reform.

Hochul addressed the influx of more than 220,000 migrants to New York City since early 2022, many of whom were bussed from border states, in her opening statement. "New York has managed an unprecedented immigrant influx because of a broken border," she said, adding that "at the same time, our state has become stronger and safer."

"My views on immigration are simple and direct," Hochul said. "Our nation needs secure borders. Our nation needs comprehensive immigration reform from this body. And our state laws dictate that we cooperate with ICE in criminal cases, and our values dictate that we treat all law-abiding people with dignity and respect."

Pritzker said Illinois also stepped up to the challenge, and blamed the lack of federal intervention and cooperation from border states for exacerbating the problem.

"Illinois follows the law, but let me be clear, we expect the federal government to follow the law, too," Pritzker said. "We will not participate in abuses of power."

The Illinois governor said "it's wrong to deploy the National Guard and active-duty Marines into an American city over the objection of local law enforcement just to inflame a situation and create a crisis," Pritzker said.

The hearing featured a handful of heated moments between the Democratic governors and Republican lawmakers. GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York grilled Hochul over what the two agreed were "horrific crimes" that occurred in the state. Stefanik claimed they came as a result of "Kathy Hochul's failed policies." Hochul accused Stefanik of "going after the viral moment" with her line of questioning.

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, a Minnesota Republican, criticized Walz for what he said is "dangerous inflammatory rhetoric" about ICE. And he accused the Minnesota governor of "handcuffing law enforcement."

"Minnesota is all too familiar, by the way, with the chaos that ensues when you refuse to work with law enforcement to enforce the law," Emmer said.

Congressional focus on "sanctuary" polices

Thursday's session follows a March hearing on sanctuary cities with four Democratic mayors: Eric Adams, of New York, Mike Johnston of Denver, Brandon Johnson of Chicago and Michelle Wu of Boston.

Comer launched an investigation in January into "sanctuary jurisdictions," including states, counties or cities, to examine their impact on public safety and federal immigration enforcement.

President Trump has vowed to crack down on localities that don't back his immigration agenda.

Earlier this month, the Department of Homeland Security removed its list of sanctuary jurisdictions after several cities challenged the findings.