San Francisco health officials say presumptive bird flu case found in child

Health officials in San Francisco announced Friday that they are investigating a presumptive case of H5N1 bird flu that was found in a child who lives in the city.

According to the city's Department of Public Health (SFDPH), the child experienced symptoms of fever and conjunctivitis, also known as pinkeye. The child did not need to be hospitalized and has since fully recovered.

Officials said the child had been tested for COVID-19, influenza and RSV based on symptoms and had tested positive for influenza A. The child's specimen was then tested for H5N1, which was positive.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will perform additional testing to confirm. SFDPH said they are investigating all close contacts.

In a statement Friday, health officials said there is no evidence of person-to-person transmission of the bird flu.

"I want to assure everyone in our city that the risk to the general public is low, and there is no current evidence that the virus can be transmitted between people," said Dr. Grant Colfax, the city's Director of Health. "We will continue to investigate this presumptive case."

Colfax urged people to avoid direct contact with sick or dead birds, particularly wild birds and poultry. With the virus spreading among dairy cows, officials are urging people to avoid raw milk or raw milk products such as raw cheese.

As of Friday, the CDC reports 66 confirmed human cases of the bird flu in the U.S. since last year, with one death in Louisiana associated with an H5N1 bird flu infection.

City residents who find dead birds are being asked to contact 311.