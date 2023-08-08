Bike share stations open in Golden Gate Park ahead of Outside Lands weekend

SAN FRANCISCO — Eight Bay Wheels bike share stations are now available for use in Golden Gate Park ahead of the Outside Lands music festival this weekend, San Francisco City Hall announced Monday.

Bay Wheels opened four Classic Docked and four Virtual Corral bike share stations at key locations around the park on Monday, while another four stations will become available in the coming weeks, city officials said.

Altogether, the five classic bike share stations and seven virtual stations stretch from east of the Conservatory of Flowers to the westernmost edge of the park near Ocean Beach. Their installation is expected to further ease congestion and create new biking capacity in Golden Gate Park, according to City Hall.

The new stations are also expected to increase access to popular destinations like the de Young Museum, California Academy of Sciences and the Gardens of Golden Gate Park, while encouraging biking among parkgoers.

The Office of Mayor London Breed announced the opening of the bike share facilities to the public on Monday together with the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency and Lyft, which owns and operates the regional bike sharing system.

"This is a perfectly timed addition for Outside Lands weekend as it will provide festival goers with more options to navigate the park. I want to thank Lyft for their partnership to invest in San Francisco to help create a safer, more sustainable and welcoming city to get around," Breed said in a statement.

Outside Lands will be held Friday through Sunday in Golden Gate Park. Aside from the new bike share stations, Bay Wheels will have valets onsite at the intersection of John F. Kennedy Drive and Transverse Drive from noon to 11 p.m.

The addition of the Golden Gate Park bike share stations comes on the heels of Bay Wheels' expansion to the Sunset neighborhood south of the park, which was announced in May.

Founded in 2013, Bay Wheels is the Bay Area's regional bike share program serving Berkeley, Emeryville, Oakland, San Jose and San Francisco. The system has over 6,000 bikes across more than 300 stations.