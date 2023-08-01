Outside Lands releases full lineup schedule for 2023 festival

SAN FRANCISCO — With less than two weeks until Outside Lands, the music festival posted its full schedule on Tuesday.

The headliners have been known since March, but now, festivalgoers know what time they are going on stage.

Kenrick Lamar will be playing on Friday at the Lands End stage from 8:40 p.m. to 9:55 p.m., while Zedd plays at the same time at the Twin Peaks stage.

Saturday's headliner schedule prompted some backlash on social media as the Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey and Fisher all play at approximately the same time.

Lands End

Foo Fighters: 8:15 to 9:55 p.m.

Twin Peaks

Lana Del Rey: 8:40 to 9:55 p.m.

Sutro

Fisher: 8:30 to 9:45 p.m.

Sundays closing headliners will be Odesza and the 1975, who will be playing at the same time.

Lands End

Odesza: 8:05 to 9:35 p.m.

Twin Peaks

The 1975: 8:20 to 9:35 p.m.

Check out the full schedule below.

Festival Info

Gates open at 11 a.m. all three days, with music starting at noon.

Backpacks and bags should be clear plastic, clear vinyl or clear PVC. However, small bags, fanny-packs and purses up to 6 inches by 8 inches by 3 inches do not have to be clear.

Anyone taking a hydration pack should have the bladder capacity be under 2.5 liters/150 inches, and with no more than one additional pocket. The festival is not allowing standard sized backpacks with hydration bladders.