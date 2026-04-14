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Woman from Southern California found dead in Big Sur wilderness, deputies say

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
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Tim Fang

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Authorities in Monterey County are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death after the body of a Southern California woman was found in the Big Sur wilderness last week.

According to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office, deputies were told Thursday of a body near Sykes Hot Springs, located in the Ventana Wilderness area of the Los Padres National Forest. The sheriff's office requested the California Highway Patrol's H70 helicopter to transport deputies to the location.

Deputies located the body, which was recovered on Friday. A forensic medical examination was conducted.

On Monday, Sheriff-Coroner Tina Nieto identified the body as 37-year-old Joanna Ruth Shields of Carlsbad, in San Diego County.

The sheriff's office said the cause and manner of Shields' death are pending the results of toxicology tests.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, access to Sykes Hot Springs involves a hike on the Pine Ridge Trail, which the agency described as "strenuous and challenging even for experienced hikers," with multiple river crossings.

"Elevation gains and losses are considerable, and trees often fall across the trail making passage difficult in some areas. Be prepared to make several river crossings to reach the backcountry campsites," said an alert on the forest's website

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective R. Geng of the sheriff's office at 831-755-3700.

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