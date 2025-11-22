Man missing after pulled into ocean along Big Sur coast, search suspended

A search is underway for a man who went missing after he was swept into the ocean along the Big Sur coast, just one week after a father and daughter died after they were pulled into the ocean.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office responded to Garrapata State Park around 3 p.m. Saturday after two women and a man were swept off the rocks and into the ocean.

The two women were able to get back to the shore and were taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries, deputies said.

But a large-scale search was initiated as the man went missing.

Just before 4:30 p.m., deputies said they spotted what appeared to be a body in the ocean but lost sight due to the high surf.

The search was suspended around 7 p.m. due to safety concerns and darkness.

The man is described as being about 30 years old, wearing a white turban, black shirt, black shorts and a black vest-style jacket.

Last week, 39-year-old Yuji Hu of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and his 7-year-old daughter died after they were swept into the ocean at Garrapata State Park.