Man missing after pulled into ocean along Big Sur coast, search suspended

Brandon Downs
A search is underway for a man who went missing after he was swept into the ocean along the Big Sur coast, just one week after a father and daughter died after they were pulled into the ocean. 

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office responded to Garrapata State Park around 3 p.m. Saturday after two women and a man were swept off the rocks and into the ocean. 

The two women were able to get back to the shore and were taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries, deputies said. 

But a large-scale search was initiated as the man went missing. 

Just before 4:30 p.m., deputies said they spotted what appeared to be a body in the ocean but lost sight due to the high surf. 

The search was suspended around 7 p.m. due to safety concerns and darkness. 

The man is described as being about 30 years old, wearing a white turban, black shirt, black shorts and a black vest-style jacket. 

Last week, 39-year-old Yuji Hu of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and his 7-year-old daughter died after they were swept into the ocean at Garrapata State Park.

