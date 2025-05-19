Big rig, school bus involved in separate crashes on Highway 17 in Santa Cruz Mountains

Separate crashes involving a school bus and a big rig caused injuries and lengthy traffic backups in both directions Monday morning on Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

The California Highway Patrol said a semi-truck was traveling north on Highway 17 just after 11 a.m. when it overturned near Sugarloaf Road just south of Glenwood Cutoff.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. The right lane was closed but has since reopened.

An overturned big rig and a Mini Cooper are seen following separate crashes on Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz Mountains, May 19, 2025. KPIX

That crash followed one earlier in the morning about 1.5 miles away on Highway 17 involving a school bus traveling south. The CHP said 20 to 30 students were on board and some suffered minor injuries when their bus was apparently rear-ended near Vine Hill Road.

The CHP said there were two vehicles involved in the crash. The CBS News Bay Area helicopter captured an image of a blue Mini Cooper off the road and in the bushes at the crash scene.

Caltrans said all lanes were back open by 1 p.m. on Monday.