South Bay barbershop customers weigh in on pre-debate expectations

Thursday's televised presidential debate between presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his Republican counterpart Donald Trump provided would-be voters their first side-by-side comparison of the candidates vying for a second term in the White House.

"At this point, we're picking between the last two presidents," said voter Dylan Luna who we spoke to at Campbell's B-Pizazz Barber Shop.

Luna says the economy and rising inflation are the dinner-table issues that will determine who he votes for in November.

"I want a clear plan for the economy moving forward. Inflation rates have gone up like crazy over the last few years. Doing something simple like going out to get a meal, for a lot of people, is really stretching the dollar," he said.

Customer Damyon Thompson says he's planning to watch Thursday debate, hoping to find civility and substance.

"A civilized debate. Less of the personal attacks. Less of the name calling. More of a substantive debate about the issues. Less the personal stuff on the side. That's what I'm looking for in the debate," he said.

Thompson said it's not entirely clear how much sway a mid-summer debate will ultimately have on a late-fall decision.

He says it's far more likely that the candidates will jab and spar without landing any knockout blows, trying to keep it interesting at least for persuadable voters watching at home.

"I'm not expecting a knockout punch tonight. I think people are already entrenched on their sides. They know what they're looking for," Thompson said. "But over the next few months, over the summer, you might have something happen in world events or the economy that shifts the direction."

The barber shop's longtime owner Belinda Bush says she's has largely made up her mind, but encourages all of the shop's customers to watch, to listen and decide for themselves.

"Both of them are old. But you have to look at... I look at who's going to be benefiting me," Bush said.

And whether they want it or not, the American public is getting a political rematch between two candidates who each served one term in office and are now hoping now for a second.

"It's a bit disappointing that we're not getting a fresh face from either side," Luna said.