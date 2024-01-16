Watch CBS News
Bicyclist killed after hitting downed tree in Sonoma County

A woman was killed in an unincorporated area of Sonoma County near Cazadero on Monday afternoon after her bicycle hit a fallen tree, California Highway Patrol said.

Around 1:22 p.m., a woman was traveling westbound on Hauser Bridge Road west of King Ridge Road at an unsafe speed, CHP said. 

As she approached a curve in the roadway, she failed to slow down. She hit a downed tree and rode off the roadway. Her riding partner located her and reported the crash.

Santa Rosa CHP officers and the Timber Cove Fire Department arrived to render aid, but the woman was declared dead at the scene.

The woman's name is being withheld pending notification of her next of kin. 

