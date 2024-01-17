Woman killed in Sonoma County bicycle crash Monday identified

A bicyclist who died when her bike when off the road near Cazadero in Sonoma County on Monday was identified by the Sonoma County Coroner's Office as Zoe Esther Cheng, a 42-year-old San Jose resident.

Cheng was riding west on Hauser Bridge Road near King Ridge Road at about 1:20 p.m. when she encountered a curve in the roadway that she was unable to navigate.

A preliminary investigation by the California Highway Patrol found Cheng was possibly riding at an unsafe speed. She struck a downed tree as she approached the curve and went off the road.

She was found by her riding partner, who reported the crash to emergency responders.

Firefighters from the Timber Cove Fire Protection District responded along with CHP officers. First aid was provided, but Cheng died at the scene.