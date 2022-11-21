Watch CBS News
Antioch woman killed in Bethel Island crash

BETHEL ISLAND -- An Antioch woman died in a crash early Sunday morning on Bethel Island in Contra Costa County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers were told at 2:10 a.m. about the crash just off Sugar Barge Road.

Lilith Guentert, 47, was driving a Toyota truck that left the road and hit a tree, CHP officials said.

She died at the scene, according to the CHP.

Anyone who saw the crash or the events leading to it is asked to call the CHP at (925) 646-4980.  

