Berry Fire burns vegetation in Napa County north of Lake Berryessa

A vegetation fire burned dozens of acres in Napa County on Friday, just north of Lake Berryessa, Cal Fire said.

The Berry Fire began at about 10:50 a.m. along Berryessa Knoxville Road, and the initial report from Cal Fire said it had burned some 50 acres at a moderate rate of spread.

By noon, the fire had burned just over 67 acres and firefighters had stopped its forward progress, Cal Fire said.

#BerryFire UPDATE: The fire is now approximately 65 acres and is holding with the established fire returned lines.



CAL FIRE resources dispatched to the fire:

🚒 10 fire engines

🪓 2 hand crews

🚜 3 dozers

🚁 2 helicopters

✈️ 4 air tankers

📡 1 air attack plane to coordinate… pic.twitter.com/kficOXmx54 — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) August 8, 2025

Firefighters estimated it would take some five hours for mop-up activity and to fortify control lines.

There were no injuries reported or any structures threatened. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.