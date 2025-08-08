Berry Fire burns vegetation in Napa County north of Lake Berryessa
A vegetation fire burned dozens of acres in Napa County on Friday, just north of Lake Berryessa, Cal Fire said.
The Berry Fire began at about 10:50 a.m. along Berryessa Knoxville Road, and the initial report from Cal Fire said it had burned some 50 acres at a moderate rate of spread.
By noon, the fire had burned just over 67 acres and firefighters had stopped its forward progress, Cal Fire said.
Cal Fire said it had four air tankers and two helicopters attacking the fire in addition to 10 fire engines and 3 bulldozers.
Firefighters estimated it would take some five hours for mop-up activity and to fortify control lines.
There were no injuries reported or any structures threatened. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.