Woman arrested in Berkeley shooting, road rage incident

BERKELEY – Police in Berkeley have arrested a Central Valley woman following a road rage incident on Interstate 80 that led to a shooting earlier this year.

According to officers, the suspect and victim were involved in a road rage incident that began on the freeway near the Ashby Avenue offramp around 5:30 p.m. on May 16. Police said the suspect brandished a handgun, fired three rounds into the air and began to leave the area.

The victim then followed the suspect and reported the incident to police. Both vehicles ended up in the dead end of Folger Avenue near Hollis Street, where police said the suspect fired two more rounds at the victim's car.

Officers said the victim was with their 6-year-old child at the time of the shooting. No one was injured.

Following an investigation, the suspect was arrested on June 24. Police said the suspect admitted to the shootings and a loaded 9mm handgun was found in the suspect's purse.

The suspect was identified as a 32-year-old woman from Tracy. Police did not release the suspect's name.

According to the Alameda County District Attorney's office, the suspect is facing multiple felony charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, willful discharge of a firearm and carrying a concealed firearm.