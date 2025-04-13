Berkeley police shoot suspect at home where woman was heard yelling for help

Berkeley Police said they shot an armed suspect who walked out of a home where a woman was heard yelling for help Sunday morning.

Police said they were called around 6:50 a.m. and told that a woman could be heard yelling for help from a home on the 1700 block of University Avenue.

Officers responded to the scene and said they contacted someone at the home. According to police, the person threatened to shoot officers and walked out of the apartment with a gun.

Berkeley Police said they then secured the area, tried to negotiate with the person, and find out whether anyone else inside the home was safe.

However, the person walked out of the home again with a gun, and police shot them. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police did not say how many officers fired their gun but said that one officer was put on paid administrative leave in accordance with department protocol.

Berkeley Police have not released any information about other possible occupants in the home.