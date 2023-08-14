'Orbeez' toy gun suspected in drive-by attack near UC Berkeley campus

BERKELEY – Police have launched an aggravated assault investigation following a drive-by attack involving an "Orbeez"-style pellet gun near the UC Berkeley campus late Sunday night.

According to campus police, a victim was walking on Bancroft Way near Telegraph Avenue around 11:25 p.m. when a suspect approached in a black Mercedes sedan. The suspect then shot at the victim with the pellet gun before fleeing the scene.

Police said the victim was not injured. A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

In recent months, police departments across the country have been dealing with rise in attacks involving Orbeez guns, which shoot out small gel balls and are also known as gel blasters. A recent trend on TikTok has encouraged people to shoot at strangers.

Earlier this year, San Mateo County sheriff's deputies warned of a group of juveniles that had used the toy guns to attack people in downtown San Carlos. Several people reported being struck by the beads.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact the Berkeley Police Department at 510-981-5900.