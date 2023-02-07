Teens sought in multiple Orbeez toy gun attacks in San Carlos

SAN CARLOS – A group of juveniles in San Carlos have been firing water beads from a toy gun at unsuspecting people over the last few weeks, the San Mateo Sheriff's Office said Monday.

The gel balls are shot out of Orbeez guns also known as gel blasters, the Sheriff's Office said.

Several community members have reported being struck by the beads, mainly in the downtown area during the evening. Sheriff's officials believe the suspects are a group of five juveniles driving in a vehicle.

The Sheriff's Office wants to remind the community that firing hydrated gel balls at people, animals or cars is illegal.

Anyone who is a victim or who sees a gel ball being fired maliciously should call 911, the Sheriff's Office said.

"A toy gun stops being a toy when it victimizes others," said the Sheriff's Office, reminding parents to discuss the toys with their children.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office at (650) 363-4911 or an anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.