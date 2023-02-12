Berkeley man sentenced to 4 years for dealing fentanyl, meth in Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO – A Berkeley resident was found guilty of taking part in a scheme to sell fentanyl and methamphetamine in San Francisco's Tenderloin district, announced United States Attorney Stephanie Hinds on Friday.

David Ordonez, 20, was sentenced to 48 months in prison and four years of supervised release for selling illegal drugs to an undercover police officer three separate times in the Tenderloin.

Judge's gavel Getty Images/iStockphoto

In 2022, the government found that Ordonez sold the officer 59 grams of fentanyl and 30 grams of methamphetamine on Feb. 24, and 28 grams of fentanyl and 71 grams of methamphetamine on March 10. The was also found to have texted the undercover officer that he had "good" fentanyl.

During his arrest on April 19, police officers said Ordonez ran away with a backpack with nearly 2.5 pounds of fentanyl and 98 grams of methamphetamine.

He pleaded guilty in September to federal charges relating to conspiracy, possession and intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine.

In his plea application, he admitted to working alongside his brother, Juan Carlos Hernande Ordonez, who was also found guilty and is currently serving an 18-month prison sentence. The two said they routinely traveled from Berkeley to 7th and Market streets to deal over 40 grams of fentanyl from February through April.

Investigators said cell phone data revealed that the two visited the Tenderloin frequently enough to make a living from selling fentanyl in the neighborhood.