Arrest made in deadly shooting at Berkeley homeless shelter

A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a homeless shelter in Berkeley over the weekend, police said.

Officers said in a statement that 62-year-old Mark Christopher Dowling was arrested Monday in connection with the shooting. The Alameda County District Attorney's Office has charged Dowling with murder.

According to police, officers were called to the Ursula Sherman Village on Harrison Street around 5:30 p.m. Sunday following reports of a shooting. The victim, identified as a 37-year-old man, was found shot multiple times.

Despite lifesaving measures, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's name has not been released.

Police at the time said the shooting was the fourth Berkeley homicide this year and the third involving a firearm.

Following the shooting, investigators were able to determine the suspect's identity and obtain an arrest warrant.

Around 10:30 a.m. Monday, officers located Dowling near 4th and Camelia streets and arrested him without incident. Police said guns and ammunition were found in his vehicle.

"We are grateful for the community's continued support and thankful that we were able to bring this suspect to justice," police said.

According to jail records, Dowling is being held without bail at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.