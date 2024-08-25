1 dead following shooting at Berkeley homeless shelter Sunday

BERKELEY -- One person died following a shooting at a Berkeley homeless shelter Sunday evening, according to police.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting at Harrison House Shelter on Harrison Street shortly before 5:30 p.m. found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and began lifesaving efforts along with the fire department. The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect remained at large as of 10 p.m. Sunday and Berkeley police are investigating the incident but have not released additional details.

Police said this was the fourth Berkeley homicide of the year and the third involving a firearm.