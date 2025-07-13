Berkeley flea market shutters, but vendors continue selling at Ashby BART station

After more than half a century serving as a community hub, the once-vibrant Berkeley Flea Market has officially closed, but that hasn't stopped longtime vendors from returning to the Ashby BART station parking lot to sell their goods.

The market's lease was terminated on June 28, ending a 50-plus-year tradition in South Berkeley. On Sunday, however, 17 vendors still showed up, setting up booths in their usual stalls.

"I don't want to go to other markets because we have to fight it and continue," said Ivy Yan, who has been selling sunglasses at the flea market for 25 years.

Though business has dwindled over the years due to declining foot traffic, Yan said her attachment to the market has only deepened.

"[My business at the flea market] is very important for me. It's my life. I see everybody every weekend. Feels like family here," she said.

For many like Yan, the flea market has long served as more than a commercial venue. It has been a cultural gathering space, especially for the South Berkeley community. At its peak, the market hosted hundreds of vendors and food trucks, and buzzed with live music, dancing, and a weekly drum circle that drew large crowds.

Lungusu Malonga, a former Oakland resident now living in Seattle, stopped by with her son while visiting the area. She had spent countless weekends at the market and said the market's transformation is jarring.

"I'm pretty sad to see that folks aren't out like they used to be. But we're here and we're going to shop a little bit and continue to support the vendors that are here," Malonga said.

The downturn, vendors said, has been years in the making. The Great Recession, the rise of online shopping, and the COVID-19 pandemic have all taken their toll.

"It's gone slowly downhill after the recession in 2008 and Amazon taking away a lot of our business," said Derek Mooney, a vendor who has sold plants at the flea market for 28 years. "Yesterday was a reasonable day and I earned $60. That's it."

The flea market is currently operating without a lease, and technically without legal permission. Still, BART has not taken enforcement action, and vendors continue to show up every weekend in hopes of rebuilding their customer base.

The non-profit that operates the market has indicated it may pursue negotiations with BART to renew the lease.

Meanwhile, the City of Berkeley and BART plan to convert the parking lot into affordable housing, which could displace the market. While relocation has been discussed, no official site has been secured.

Despite the challenges, vendors like Yan remain steadfast.

"We don't want to leave. We have to stay here... forever," she said.

For now, the vendors continue to open their stalls every Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. — rain or shine, with permission or not.