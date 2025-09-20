Berkeley Flea Market reopens with new lease, renewed hope

After months of uncertainty and a temporary shutdown, the historic Berkeley Flea Market has officially reopened at its longtime home: the Ashby BART Station parking lot.

Thanks to a newly signed two-year lease between BART and Community Services United (CSU), the nonprofit that runs the market, vendors were able to return earlier this month and resume weekend operations at reduced rent. The market had been shuttered since June 28.

"Legally coming back, I feel very happy," said Ivy Yan, a vendor who has sold sunglasses at the market for the past 25 years.

Despite the closure, Yan never stopped showing up on weekends, even when the market wasn't officially open. She balances a full-time job Monday through Friday, but said the weekends at the flea market don't feel like work.

"So much hard work, but I feel happy being here," she said. "[Customers are] so kind it's like family."

The Berkeley Flea Market has been a fixture in the community for nearly 50 years, serving as both an economic lifeline and a social hub for local vendors. At its peak, it hosted more than 200 booths and welcomed crowds from across the Bay Area.

But the COVID-19 pandemic hit the market hard. Vendor numbers and foot traffic dropped significantly, and many sellers pointed to online retail giants like Amazon as a reason for dwindling business. These pressures contributed to the market's temporary closure earlier this summer.

"We need more people to know that we're open. A lot of people really think we're still closed," said Ann Jackson, who has worked as a vendor at the market for the past 11 years.

Under the new agreement with BART, CSU now pays $750 a month to use the parking lot—down from $1,273. The hope is that the lower cost will help the market remain sustainable while organizers work to bring back the crowds.

"It's exciting to see the vendors smile," said Artrenia Harris, president of CSU. "They have structure, and they have hope that this market is going to survive."

Harris said the organization plans to expand beyond just vendor stalls. To draw more visitors, CSU is planning live music, family-friendly events, food options, a kids zone, and even a senior lounge.

"We're encouraging the community and the Bay Area to come back here and support this market," Harris said.

Looking ahead, the flea market's future is still somewhat uncertain. BART has long-term plans to develop the parking lot into housing. If and when that happens, the market may have to relocate to a nearby open space. But first, it must prove it can survive the next two years under the new lease, which runs through 2027.

For vendors like Yan, the hope is that community support can carry the market forward.

"If I can do it, I'll continue for another 20 years," she said with a smile.

The Berkeley Flea Market is open every Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ashby BART Station parking lot.