Man wounded in overnight stabbing outside Berkeley bank

BERKELEY – A man stabbed several times outside of a bank in Berkeley early Thursday morning is in stable condition at a hospital while investigators seek his attacker.

The stabbing was reported at 3:36 a.m. outside of the Chase Bank located at 2390 Shattuck Ave.

Officers responded and located a wounded male in his 50s inside the ATM vestibule. The victim was transported to Highland Hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

No suspect has been located or identified at this time. Officers were still on scene later Thursday morning to investigate the stabbing.

The bank staff was present at the branch Thursday morning.