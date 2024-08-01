Man suspected in July fatal Berkeley shooting arrested in Oakland

Police in Berkeley on Wednesday arrested a man suspected in the shooting death of a person in early July, the department said.

A person was shot and killed in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Way just before 7:30 p.m. on July 3.

Detectives used surveillance footage and other means to identify Steve Addison as the suspect in this case and he was taken into custody in Oakland. Addison is being held in the Berkeley jail on a no-bail warrant for alleged murder.

The shooting was Berkeley's second homicide this year.