Watch CBS News
Crime

Man suspected in July fatal Berkeley shooting arrested in Oakland

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now afternoon edition 8-1-24
PIX Now afternoon edition 8-1-24 07:49

Police in Berkeley on Wednesday arrested a man suspected in the shooting death of a person in early July, the department said.

A person was shot and killed in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Way just before 7:30 p.m. on July 3.

Detectives used surveillance footage and other means to identify Steve Addison as the suspect in this case and he was taken into custody in Oakland. Addison is being held in the Berkeley jail on a no-bail warrant for alleged murder.

The shooting was Berkeley's second homicide this year.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.