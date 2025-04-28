Benicia community coming to grips with Valero's decision to potentially close refinery

BENICIA — The Benicia community is still coming to terms with the announcement that the city's largest employer, Valero Energy Corporation, could close the Benicia Refinery by the end of April 2026.

The refinery has been part of the Benicia community for more than 50 years, and for the last 28 of those years, Mark Felsoci has operated cranes at the facility.

"This is like my heart and soul," said Felsoci, gesturing towards the plant. "I'm very passionate about what's going on here. There's good people in there. There's good people who are going to lose their jobs."

Felsoci said he's dodging a bullet. He already made the decision to retire this summer, before Valero Energy Corporations notified them that they are planning to either idle, restructure or shut down the plant altogether.

But many of his co-workers are still in limbo.

"It's a family atmosphere in there," said Felsoci about what it's like working with the people at the facility. "We've all seen our children grow up. There's generations in there now working. Most of the people will either uproot and go to other Valero Refineries or they'll work throughout the state elsewhere."

Valero is offering many of the employees jobs elsewhere, but Felsoci is concerned with the push towards green energy, there may not be enough work to go around.

"Some people are going to just be out of a job because there's not enough places to fill the gaps," he said.

He said many politicians have touted green jobs as the solution, but Felsoci says that isn't always realistic, financially or based on skills.

"If you want to go and do a greener job, they're out there, but what do they pay? It's apples to oranges," Felsoci said about the differences. "You just have to do a quick Google search and you can see the difference between a refinery worker and someone who does the solar panels and what have you."

The refinery produces just under 10 percent of the state's gasoline. If it closes, it could have an impact on gas prices, but it will have a bigger impact on Benicia.

The refinery is Benicia's largest employer as well as the city's single largest source of tax revenue.

Mayor Steve Young said he understands that people may be worried about what this means for the city.

"We're going to certainly survive this," Young proclaimed." We may not thrive as much as we had planned in the near future. I think it's hyperbolic to think this represents the end of Benicia as we know it."

But Felsoci admits he's unsure what Benicia looks like without it.

"It's the ripple effect, this is a beautiful community, I raised my children here," said Felsoci. "When you don't have that tax base anymore you don't have the firemen, you don't have the police, you don't have the securities, they just disappear. That's what's going to happen here. Go down to First Street. Talk to any of the merchants, they're going to tell you the same fears."

Felsoci said he's doing what he can to advocate for the refinery in hopes that there is still time to save it.

"The City will work with Valero to seek clarity around the timeline and scope of the proposed operational changes, while continuing to keep the community informed about any potential economic impacts and challenges this may present for Benicia and its residents," wrote the city of Benicia in a press release.