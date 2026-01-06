Benicia guitar shop helps police recover custom guitars stolen from deceased person's home; suspect arrested

A treasured set of custom guitars stolen from the home of a deceased person was recovered in Benicia with the help of a local guitar shop, police said.

The Benicia Police Department said in a social media post on Monday that in August, several custom-made guitars valued at more than $120,000 had been stolen from the person's East Bay home. Family members of the deceased individual reached out to guitar shops and consignment businesses in the Bay Area and provided descriptions of the guitars, police said.

A Benicia business owner who received those descriptions was able to identify one of the stolen guitars that a suspect brought in to be placed on consignment, police said. The owner contacted police and worked with the department to arrange for the suspect to return with a second guitar, police said.

On Saturday, the suspect brought in the second guitar, and it was determined to also be one of the stolen items, according to police. Officers arrested the suspect at the location.

"Due to the keen eye of the Benicia business owner and the willingness to coordinate with BPD, we were able to facilitate the return of these cherished items to the family," police said on the social media post.

The department's social media post did not identify the business, but commenters identified the firm as Guitar Finds on Tyler Street in the city's Arsenal Historic District. The company also acknowledged commenters on the post.

Benicia police records indicate the suspect, identified as 46-year-old Brie Madders Seccombe, was arrested at the location where Guitar Finds is located.

Seccombe faces a felony charge of receiving/selling stolen property. Solano County jail records show that she is currently not in custody.