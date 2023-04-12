Benicia man arrested for felony stalking of North Bay woman

BENICIA – Authorities have arrested a Benicia man on felony charges in connection with multiple stalking incidents involving a woman he dated in Marin County.

According to San Rafael Police, the man had a brief dating relationship with the victim and began stalking her in early February, by leaving unwanted letters and items at her door.

Soon after, the suspect escalated his behavior.

In one instance, the suspect went to the woman's home and glued the lock to the front door, police said. On one other occasion, the suspect broke into the victim's car and took personal documents. He later sent pictures of the documents to her.

Police said the suspect further escalated his threats, telling the victim that he had a gun.

The suspect also allegedly called San Rafael Police dispatchers, by posing as an anonymous caller and reporting drug activity at the victim's home. Police said the suspect called dispatchers "to use officers to further his efforts to harass and intimidate."

On Tuesday, detectives along with the Marin County Sheriff's Office Special Investigation Unit, arrested the suspect at his Benicia home. A search of the home yielded four firearms and ammunition.

The suspect, identified as 46-year-old Jason Colby Carpenter, was booked into the Marin County Jail on suspicion of felony stalking.

Carpenter's bail has been set at $300,000 after detectives obtained a bail enhancement.

Police did not say when he would appear in court on the charge.