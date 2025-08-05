Watch CBS News
Benicia fire crews fight blaze near I-680 that caused road closures

The Benicia Fire Department responded to a blaze on Tuesday that caused Interstate 680 to close in both directions.

Around 2:50 p.m., fire crews went to the scene of a two-alarm vegetation fire behind Camel Road. Just before 3:30 p.m., the blaze spread to the center divide at the Interstate 780 and 680 split, and it was upgraded to a three-alarm fire.

Around 3:35, Caltrans said the fire caused all lanes of I-680 to be closed at Bayshore Road in both directions.

Benicia Fire said the fire was under control around 3:40 p.m., and firefighters would stay at the scene for several hours to finish mop-up.

According to Cal Fire's incident map, the fire burned 10 acres.

