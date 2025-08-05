Benicia fire crews fight blaze near I-680 that caused road closures

Fire in Benicia causes closure of I-680 in both directions

The Benicia Fire Department responded to a blaze on Tuesday that caused Interstate 680 to close in both directions.

Around 2:50 p.m., fire crews went to the scene of a two-alarm vegetation fire behind Camel Road. Just before 3:30 p.m., the blaze spread to the center divide at the Interstate 780 and 680 split, and it was upgraded to a three-alarm fire.

Around 3:35, Caltrans said the fire caused all lanes of I-680 to be closed at Bayshore Road in both directions.

Firefighters are currently responding to a second alarm vegetation fire behind Camel Road in Benicia. Please avoid the... Posted by Benicia Fire Department on Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Benicia Fire said the fire was under control around 3:40 p.m., and firefighters would stay at the scene for several hours to finish mop-up.

According to Cal Fire's incident map, the fire burned 10 acres.