Beach hazards warning for Bay Area, Central Coast extended into weekend

The National Weather Service has extended a beach hazards statement for the Bay Area shoreline and Central Coast into the weekend, saying sneaker waves and strong rip currents are possible for the next several days.

On Monday, the agency extended the advisory through the evening of Saturday, Aug. 1. The advisory covers all Pacific coast beaches from Sonoma County down to Monterey County.

According to the agency's forecast discussion Tuesday morning, distant tropical cyclones will continue to generate 16-18 second southwesterly swell, which will bring increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents.

Forecasters said breaking waves could reach up to 12 feet along some south- and southwest-facing beaches and break points, including Santa Cruz and Pacifica, along with parts of Stinson and Ocean beaches.

Officials warned that sneaker waves can catch beachgoers by surprise, sweeping people and pets into the ocean. Rip currents are strong enough to pull the strongest swimmers from shore.

Visitors to the coast are urged to check marine conditions before heading out and to maintain a safe distance from the water, staying away from jetties, piers, beachside rocks and other waterside infrastructure. Swimmers are urged to swim near a lifeguard, if possible.

The extended advisory comes days after a dramatic rescue at Seabright State Beach in Santa Cruz County over the weekend. Video shows a lifeguard struggling to bring a young swimmer towards shore, as large waves crashed toward them.

Officials said no one was seriously injured in Saturday's rescue. The lifeguard who made the rescue was in his first season and returned to work the following day.