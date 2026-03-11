Bay Area temps will begin to rise and reach high 80s by end of weekend

Temperatures in the Bay Area will begin to warm up starting on Wednesday and possibly reach into the 90s by Monday and Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

On Wednesday, most cities throughout the Bay Area will see temps in the mid-to-high 70s.

San Francisco and Halfmoon Bay are expected to have a high of 72 and 70, respectively. Oakland, Livermore and Concord will see a high of 76, 74 and 78 degrees.

On Thursday, Concord, Livermore, and San Jose will break into the 80s, with San Francisco and Half Moon Bay staying in the low 70s.

🌡️A warming trend begins tomorrow & is likely to persist into early next week. Temperatures have the potential to exceed 90°F by Monday & Tuesday. Wear sunscreen, stay hydrated, try to stay out of the sun, & check back for the most up-to-date forecast! #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/4UjXMbPqAP — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 10, 2026

There will be a tiny cool-down on Friday, according to the NWS's maximum temperature forecast, but most places will still see temps higher than they did on Wednesday.

Oakland and San Francisco are expected to drop below Wednesday's highs, with a forecasted high of 75 and 71 on Friday.

Weekend temperatures

The warm-up will then continue over the weekend, with several cities seeing temperatures in the 80s on Sunday.

Santa Rosa, Napa, Concord, Livermore and San Jose will see highs in the low 80s on Saturday. Temperatures will then reach the mid-80s on Sunday, including in San Rafael and Oakland.

According to the NWS, by Monday and Tuesday, highs throughout the Bay Area will possibly be between 20 to 30 degrees higher than seasonal averages. A few inland East Bay cities could see temps in the low 90s.