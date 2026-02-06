Bay Area residents warned about hazardous coastal conditions; high surf advisory issued

Dangerous conditions along the Bay Area coast on Friday prompted forecasters to warn residents to stay away from the water.

The National Weather Service said a high surf advisory was in effect from Friday morning until 9 p.m. Saturday, from the coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes, to the Peninsula Coast, the Monterey Bay, and the Big Sur Coast.

The advisory said large breaking waves of 17 to 22 feet were possible along the coast, along with continuing increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents, which earlier triggered a beach hazards statement.

The high surf advisory indicated dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion can be expected. Residents were warned that sneaker waves can sweep across the shoreline without warning, pulling people into the sea from rocks, jetties and beaches.

Meanwhile, the advisory said large breaking waves can overpower swimmers, resulting in significant physical injury and increase the risk of drowning.

🌊A High Surf Advisory will go into effect Friday for all Pacific Coast beaches in the Bay Area and Central Coast. Knowing what to do in a rip current can save your life. Never try to swim against a rip current! Swim parallel to shore, then at an angle towards the beach. pic.twitter.com/6SIjrr1wvG — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 6, 2026

The high surf advisory also extended to beaches in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

The Weather Service also said in its daily forecast discussion that a change in the current dry, mild weather pattern is coming toward the end of next week as a weak system passes mainly through Oregon and Washington.

Northern California may see more clouds and possibly a few sprinkles, but most of the Bay Area will likely stay mostly dry, and no meaningful rain is expected. Forecasters said by Tuesday and into early Wednesday, a stronger system will move down the West Coast, bringing increased chances of rain before high pressure builds up again by the latter half of the week.