Bay Area seeing back-to-back days of showers across region along with colder temps

The Bay Area is being hit with back-to-back days of rain before things clear up by the weekend, and another round of wet weather is arriving by Sunday.

The National Weather Service said in its daily forecast discussion that Wednesday morning saw rain showers mostly from Livermore to San Jose and the Central Coast, with most rain totals not much more than a tenth of an inch per hour. The light rain is expected to taper off by Wednesday afternoon and evening before showers and possible thunderstorms return overnight into Thursday.

KPIX First Alert Weather: Current conditions, alerts, maps for your area

With low pressure building into the Bay Area and Central Coast, colder air will follow, which will lead to increased chances of thunderstorms starting early Thursday and lingering into the evening, the Weather Service said. The peak chances of thunderstorms and potential hail are mainly south of the Bay Area in the Monterey Bay area and interior portions of Monterey and San Benito counties.

The South Bay, where most of the rain is falling, could also see a dusting of snow on Mount Hamilton. The Weather Service said the cold air flowing within the low pressure will reduce snow levels to 2,500-3,100 feet early Thursday morning.

Following the cold front, the Bay Area will see clear skies, cold mornings, and warmer afternoons on Friday and Saturday and most of Sunday before the rain returns by Sunday evening, the Weather Service said.