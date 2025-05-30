Bay Area resident may have exposed others to measles after travel, officials warn

Health officials in two Bay Area counties warned about a potential exposure to measles involving a resident who tested positive for the virus after traveling.

According to the Santa Clara County Public Health Department and the Alameda County Public Health Department, the person had returned home from international travel and passed through a U.S. airport where they might have been exposed to measles. The airport was not named.

As of Thursday, the person was not hospitalized and is isolating at home.

Officials released a list of businesses in Alameda and Santa Clara Counties where the person visitied, possibly exposing others to the virus.

Locations include:

• May 21 between 7:15 p.m. and 9 p.m. at the H Mart on 1719 Oakland Road in San Jose

• May 23 between 11:45 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Starbucks on 34050 Newark Boulevard in Newark

• May 25 between 4:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Trader Joes on 1306 Great Mall Parkway in Milpitas

People who visited the above locations at those times may be at risk for measles if they are not immune or unsure if they are vaccinated. Immunization records can be checked by contacting one's healthcare provider or by visiting myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov.

Anyone who is pregnant, the parent of an infant, have a weakened immune system or are unimmunized should contact their healthcare provider.

People potentially exposed should monitor for symptoms for seven to 21 days, which include fever, cough, runny nose, conjunctivitis and a rash that appears 10 to 21 days after exposure. Anyone with symptoms must call ahead to medical facilities before going in to protect other patients and visitors.

Officials are expected to provide an update at a news conference on Friday.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the U.S. has seen 1,046 measles cases so far this year, with three deaths confirmed. Thirty percent of the cases were in children under 5 years of age.