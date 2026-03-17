Bay Area temperatures may break records on St. Patrick's Day as early heat wave continues

Temperatures in the Bay Area could break records on St. Patrick's Day, as an unprecedented March heat wave continues, forecasters say.

According to the National Weather Service, the Bay Area remains under a heat advisory that began on Monday morning and is expected to continue through 8 p.m. on Friday.

Several Bay Area locations broke temperature records on Monday. In Redwood City, the high reached 90 degrees, setting a new monthly record for the month of March, breaking the previous record of 89 degrees set on Mar. 31, 2011.

90 degrees at Redwood City is a new monthly record for March, breaking 89 from 3/31/11 https://t.co/a6a2sbkKZH — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 17, 2026

Other locations that broke records on Monday include San Francisco International Airport (83), the Oakland Museum (87) and the Salinas Airport (90).

"Today will feature even warmer temperatures and the chances for more daily and potentially monthly record highs to fall," the agency said in its forecast discussion early Tuesday morning.

Highs on Tuesday could reach the upper 80s to the mid-90s around San Francisco Bay and inland. Coastal areas are also expected to reach the 70s.

Temperatures on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are expected to remain far above seasonal averages. Southern Santa Clara County, San Benito County and the southern Salinas Valley could see temperatures rise into the upper 90s later this week.

Along with the heat advisory, the weather service said the Bay Area and Central Coast are also under moderate HeatRisk, corresponding to a medium risk of heat-related illnesses for sensitive populations, including children, the elderly, pregnant women, people with chronic diseases, outdoor workers and those who do not have adequate cooling.

The weather service offered several tips, including staying in an air-conditioned environment between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., drinking plenty of water, suspending unnecessary outdoor activities and to take frequent breaks in air conditioning or in the shade when outdoors.

A cooling trend is expected to begin on Saturday.