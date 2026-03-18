Bay Area, Central Coast to sizzle again as rare March heat wave breaks records

High temperatures in the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast are expected to reach the 80s and 90s in many locations Wednesday, as a rare heat wave in March has already broken records.

According to the National Weather Service, several daily temperatures records and a few monthly temperature records were broken on Tuesday, which was also St. Patrick's Day. In Redwood City, the high on Tuesday reached 93 degrees, breaking the March record of 90 degrees set on Monday.

One more change to the records today. SFO got to 85 degrees after 5 PM, and that ties the monthly record from 1952. Here are the updated daily and monthly record event reports: pic.twitter.com/ylqr8CIlJE — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 18, 2026

In San Francisco, Tuesday's high was 86 degrees, breaking the record of 85 degrees set in 1914. Other locations that saw record temperatures included Santa Rosa (90), San Rafael (87), San Francisco International Airport (85), the Oakland Museum (89) and the Salinas Airport (92).

On Wednesday, temperatures will remain above normal, with more record breaking heat possible. According to CBS News Bay Area meteorologist Jessica Burch, the high temperature in San Francisco is expected to reach 83 degrees, about 20 degrees above normal for this time of year.

In the inland East Bay and the South Bay, highs are expected to be in the 90s. Morgan Hill and Hollister may see the hottest temperatures in the region on Wednesday, with highs possibly reaching the mid-90s.

Meanwhile, areas along the immediate coast will see some relief from the heat, with highs ranging from the 70s in Half Moon Bay to the low 80s along the Monterey Bay.

Expect the heat wave to continue on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, expect a cooling trend to begin, with high temperatures dipping 10 degrees.

A heat advisory issued by the weather service remains in effect through Friday at 8 p.m.

The weather service said the Bay Area and Central Coast are also under moderate HeatRisk, corresponding to a medium risk of heat-related illnesses for sensitive populations, including children, the elderly, pregnant women, people with chronic diseases, outdoor workers and those who do not have adequate cooling.

Forecasters offered several tips, including staying in an air-conditioned environment between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., drinking plenty of water, suspending unnecessary outdoor activities and to take frequent breaks in air conditioning or in the shade when outdoors.