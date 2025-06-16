Bay Area mall security guard accused of running over juvenile on bike, police say

A security guard at a San Francisco Bay Area mall has been arrested on multiple charges for allegedly running over a juvenile with a private security vehicle during an incident last week.

According to San Rafael Police, officers were called to the Northgate Mall around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on reports of a juvenile who was run over in the parking lot. Witnesses told officers that a driver of security vehicle fled the scene.

Officers along with paramedics tended to the teen and provided aid. The juvenile was taken to a local hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police that a security guard was yelling at a group of juveniles in the parking structure. The guard then chased the group in the vehicle, which led to one of the juveniles being struck and injured.

Police said further investigation revealed that the guard became upset when the group tore down caution tape used to close off a portion of the parking area.

During the investigation, the guard returned to the scene and surrendered. The guard, identified as 66-year-old Melvin Anthony Kennedy of Oakland, was arrested without incident.

Kennedy was booked into the Marin County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon involving a vehicle and felony child abuse.