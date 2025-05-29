Increased temperatures bring an elevated wildfire risk to the Bay Area

The National Weather Service is warning dry and windy conditions will bring an elevated wildfire risk through Saturday.

Dry and windy conditions will pose an elevated fire weather threat through Saturday. Ensure that you are always exercising fire weather safety, especially over this time period. Remember, only you can prevent wildfires. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/IfCtnsBalG — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) May 29, 2025

Forecasters have issued a heat advisory for Friday, May 30. Temperatures are projected to reach up to 104 degrees in some parts of the Bay Area.

The advisory is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and includes parts of the North Bay, Inland East Bay, South Bay, and the Santa Cruz Mountains.

There will be relief from the heat along the coast.

According to the National Weather Service Forecast Discussion, "The marine layer will push inland again tonight with a similar depth and coverage. Coastal drizzle/patchy fog will be possible once again. Not only does the marine layer provide a temp contrast, but also a humidity contrast in the vertical. Higher elevations will remain on the drier with moderate to poor humidity recovery."

The Forecast Discussion goes on to state that temperatures will begin to go down on Saturday with widespread cooling expected on Sunday.

