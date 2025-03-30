Watch CBS News
Weather

Bay Area getting some rain, expected to be on-and-off showers for next few days

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

First Alert Weather Sunday morning forecast
First Alert Weather Sunday morning forecast 03:13

The Bay Area began Sunday with some light rain, and it's expected to see showers for the next few days.

Daytime highs will be mostly in the low to mid 60s on the coast, in the low to mid 60s around the bay, and in the low to mid 60s inland. Overnight lows will be mostly in the high 40s to low 50s. 

The rain is expected to taper off as the day goes on, but a new wave of rain is forecasted overnight for the North Bay. Winds will be as strong as 30 mph, but Monday could be breezier.

The NWS expects rain to continue through Tuesday, with warmer, dry weather conditions starting Wednesday. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.