Bay Area getting some rain, expected to be on-and-off showers for next few days

The Bay Area began Sunday with some light rain, and it's expected to see showers for the next few days.

Daytime highs will be mostly in the low to mid 60s on the coast, in the low to mid 60s around the bay, and in the low to mid 60s inland. Overnight lows will be mostly in the high 40s to low 50s.

The rain is expected to taper off as the day goes on, but a new wave of rain is forecasted overnight for the North Bay. Winds will be as strong as 30 mph, but Monday could be breezier.

📡Radar Update: mostly light rain will continue through the morning hours with a few heavier showers in the coastal mountains and throughout the North Bay. pic.twitter.com/xf4iepF3sQ — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 30, 2025

The NWS expects rain to continue through Tuesday, with warmer, dry weather conditions starting Wednesday.