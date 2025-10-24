Federal immigration operation called off for greater Bay Area, Oakland mayor says

A planned immigration crackdown by federal agents has been canceled for the entire Bay Area for now, Mayor Barbara Lee of Oakland said Friday.

"I spoke with Alameda County Sheriff Yesenia Sanchez, who confirmed through her communications with ICE that Border Patrol operations are cancelled for the greater Bay Area - which includes Oakland - at this time," Lee said in a statement obtained by CBS News Bay Area.

A spokesperson with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office told CBS News Bay Area that Sanchez spoke with ICE Thursday afternoon, who stated that the operations were cancelled at this time.

So far, there's been no confirmation from the Department of Homeland Security.

The statement comes one day after President Trump announced that he called off a so-called "surge" operation of federal agents in San Francisco scheduled for this weekend, following conversations with Mayor Daniel Lurie and prominent leaders in the tech industry.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff was among the tech leaders who asked the president to reconsider, Mr. Trump said. Benioff had previously urged the president to deploy the National Guard to San Francisco to address public safety, comments which he later apologized for.

On Wednesday, U.S. officials told CBS News that Border Patrol agents would stage at the U.S. Coast Guard base in Alameda for a planned operation. Border patrol commander Gregory Bovino, one of the most visible faces of the Trump administration's nationwide immigration crackdown, was expected to be involved.

Following reports of the crackdown, protesters gathered outside Coast Guard Island early Thursday morning, with demonstrators attempting to block vehicles from entering the island. The day-long protest ended late Thursday after a U-Haul truck attempted to back into a line of U.S. Coast Guard and law enforcement, which led to Coast Guard security personnel opening fire at the truck.

The driver of the truck was wounded in the stomach and was being held for a mental health evaluation, the Department of Homeland Security announced Friday. Meanwhile, two civilians who were injured are expected to survive, while a bystander struck by a fragment was treated at a hospital and released.

Lee also issued a statement about the shooting incident at Coast Guard Island, saying "The Oakland Police Department is assisting the Alameda Police Department in securing the perimeter of the scene. The FBI is the lead agency investigating the incident, and I will continue to gather available information as it becomes accessible."