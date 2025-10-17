Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff apologizes over National Guard in San Francisco remarks

Salesforce CEO Mark Benioff on Friday apologized for comments he made last week urging President Trump to deploy the National Guard to San Francisco to address public safety.

Benioff posted the apology on his account on X as the annual Dreamforce conference was wrapping up.

"Having listened closely to my fellow San Franciscans and our local officials, and after the largest and safest Dreamforce in our history, I do not believe the National Guard is needed to address safety in San Francisco," the CEO said. "My earlier comment came from an abundance of caution around the event, and I sincerely apologize for the concern it caused."

Having listened closely to my fellow San Franciscans and our local officials, and after the largest and safest Dreamforce in our history, I do not believe the National Guard is needed to address safety in San Francisco. My earlier comment came from an abundance of caution around… pic.twitter.com/7TRdTu7hdq — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) October 17, 2025

A day earlier, Benioff posted that this year's Dreamforce was the safest ever, with more than 50,000 attendees, no major incidents and what he described as "strong" partnerships with the San Francisco Police Department, California Highway Patrol and Mayor Daniel Lurie.

Safest #Dreamforce ever! 🚓🌉

✅ 50,000+ attendees safely screened 300,000+ times

✅ 22 secure access points

✅ No major incidents

✅ 200 additional officers added

✅ Strong partnerships with @SFPD, @CHP_HQ & @MayorLurie kept neighborhoods safe & clean.

Team effort—thank you all!… pic.twitter.com/BuTtqYwn6O — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) October 16, 2025

In an interview with The New York Times last week, Benioff urged the president to send in the National Guard, sparking controversy among city leaders who said that federal intervention was not needed.

Earlier this week, Lurie touted initiatives that led to a surge in recruits to the SFPD. Lurie also noted recent crime statistics that found violent crime has dropped by 18% so far this year and that homicides are on pace to be at a 70-year low.

At an event on Wednesday on public safety, Lurie said he had spoken to Benioff and shared part of what he had told him.

"We are working relentlessly every day and that public safety is our number one priority. We have issues, and we're addressing it by our Rebuilding the Ranks program," Lurie said.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins also addressed the issue of federal intervention at Wednesday's event, saying, "There is no question that when we need the addition of state or federal resources, that we have no problem seeking the assistance that we need. But we have this issue under control."

Benioff's remarks had also led to venture capitalist Ron Conway resigning from the board of directors at the Salesforce Foundation.

"It saddens me immensely to say that with your recent comments, and failure to understand their impact, I now barely recognize the person I have so long admired," he wrote in a letter viewed by The Wall Street Journal.