Protesters gather near Coast Guard Island ahead of anticipated Bay Area immigration crackdown

Protesters gathered near Coast Guard Island in Alameda early Thursday ahead of the anticipated arrival of federal agents, as President Trump's nationwide immigration crackdown is set to expand to the Bay Area.

The group began to arrive around 6 a.m. and blocked the entrance to the island, which is expected to be the staging area for an estimated 100 Customs and Border Protection agents.

Protesters gathering outside the entrance to Coast Guard Island in Alameda on Oct. 23, 2025, ahead of the expected arrival of Customs and Border Protection agents. CBS

Shortly after 7 a.m., a CBS News Bay Area crew spotted a Coast Guard vehicle drive past the crowd and then fire flash bangs and smoke grenades to disperse the crowd.