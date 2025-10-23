Watch CBS News
Protesters gather near Coast Guard Island ahead of anticipated Bay Area immigration crackdown

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Protesters gathered near Coast Guard Island in Alameda early Thursday ahead of the anticipated arrival of federal agents, as President Trump's nationwide immigration crackdown is set to expand to the Bay Area.

The group began to arrive around 6 a.m. and blocked the entrance to the island, which is expected to be the staging area for an estimated 100 Customs and Border Protection agents.

immigration-protest-coast-guard-island-102325-01.jpg
Protesters gathering outside the entrance to Coast Guard Island in Alameda on Oct. 23, 2025, ahead of the expected arrival of Customs and Border Protection agents. CBS

Shortly after 7 a.m., a CBS News Bay Area crew spotted a Coast Guard vehicle drive past the crowd and then fire flash bangs and smoke grenades to disperse the crowd.

