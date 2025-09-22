Watch CBS News
Local News

Magnitude 4.3 earthquake near Berkeley shakes Bay Area overnight

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Read Full Bio
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

CBS News Live
CBS News Bay Area Live

An earthquake struck the East Bay early Monday morning, with shaking felt in much of the Bay Area.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 2:56 a.m. about a mile east of Berkeley on the Hayward Fault. Initial reports had the magnitude at 4.6, but was later downgraded to 4.3.

Visitors to the USGS website from throughout the region, particularly the East Bay, reported feeling the quake. 

There are no immediate reports of injuries.

Tim Fang

Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue