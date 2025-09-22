Magnitude 4.3 earthquake near Berkeley shakes Bay Area overnight

An earthquake struck the East Bay early Monday morning, with shaking felt in much of the Bay Area.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 2:56 a.m. about a mile east of Berkeley on the Hayward Fault. Initial reports had the magnitude at 4.6, but was later downgraded to 4.3.

Visitors to the USGS website from throughout the region, particularly the East Bay, reported feeling the quake.

There are no immediate reports of injuries.