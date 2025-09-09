Bay Area drug bust nets 500 pounds of methamphetamine, deputies say; 2 arrested

Authorities in the Bay Area said they seized hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine and made two arrests over the weekend, in what is being billed as one of the largest drug seizures in the area in years.

According to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, detectives with the Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at a home on Seven Trees Boulevard in South San Jose on Saturday, as part of an investigation into methamphetamine distribution in Sonoma County.

With the help of a Narcotics Unit K-9 named "Duke", detectives were able to seize about 500 pounds of methamphetamine, along with $4,000 in cash and a loaded firearm.

"This significant seizure, believed to be one of the largest in Northern California in recent years, has undoubtedly made a substantial impact on the safety of our community," the sheriff's office said in a statement on Monday.

A Sonoma County Sheriff's Office K-9 appears with about 500 pounds of meth that deputies said was seized following the execution of a search warrant in San Jose on Sep. 6, 2025. Two people were arrested in connection with the operation. Sonoma County Sheriff's Office

As the warrant was being executed, detectives conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle linked to the investigation. Deputies said the driver initially complied but then fled, leading deputies on a pursuit that ended in a nearby crash.

The driver had fled on foot and barricaded himself at a nearby home that deputies said was not connected to him.

Officers with the San Jose Police Department established a perimeter and obtained a search warrant for the home. The driver was not located.

Deputies arrested two people in the operation, including 40-year-old Jose Ortiz-Rivera, who was found to be using multiple aliases. Adela Lamas-Quintero, 47, was also arrested.

Ortiz-Rivera and Lamas-Quintero are facing numerous charges, including possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, transportation of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics while armed, along with possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person. The pair are also accused of offenses related to counterfeit identification documents and conspiracy.

Both suspects have been booked into the Sonoma County Jail. Bail is set at $500,000 each after the court granted a request by detectives for a bail enhancement.

Jail records show the pair are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.