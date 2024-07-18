Bay Area Democrats unsettled by GOP convention, Pres. Biden's stumbles

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Republican National Convention ended Thursday, leaving some Bay Area Democrats deeply concerned.

To understand their reactions, we spoke with Jeffrey Kwong, president of the Harvey Milk Democratic Club in San Francisco. He's one of many Democrats who paid close attention to the convention.

"We can knock on RNC for all we want but people are energized. It's something between a carnival and a freak show so people are energized and ready to fight and we don't have the same type of enthusiasm," Kwong said.

Kwong's opinion about President Biden's campaign is not new. Back in January, his club decided not to endorse Biden for reelection because of his response to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. Now, he says the more than 2,000 members of his club agree on one thing: it's time for President Biden to step aside and allow new leaders to emerge.

"Biden is not the right choice and we have serious doubts. We know for certain that Trump will win and that will be worse for everyone. Here in San Francisco, in California, and that's what we don't want to see," Kwong added.

In a city as liberal as San Francisco, there's a lot of concern because there's no one to rally behind. Political expert Melissa Figueroa shared her insights on the situation.

"It appears that the Democratic Party leadership has been asleep at the wheel and I think that it's really unfortunate to see current President Biden demonstrating the behavior and speaking the way he has over the past few weeks. It appears that he's no longer able to provide the services that perhaps, once upon a time in his long career, he was able to," Figueroa said.

Despite the growing concerns within the party, some prominent Democrats remain loyal in their support for Biden.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is among those who continue to back Joe Biden's campaign.

"The contrast is profound and so that's what I'm focused on — supporting this campaign, this candidate. A matter of character, of decency and honor. Contrast that to the darkness that is Donald Trump," Newsom said.