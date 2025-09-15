Spectator who died in Bay Area sideshow identified as 16-year-old

Authorities said a spectator who fell to his death while watching a sideshow near Interstate 80 in the East Bay over the weekend was a teenager.

According to the Contra Costa Area office of the California Highway Patrol, officers were called to the area of Pomona and Merchant streets in Crockett shortly after 3:25 a.m. Saturday on reports of sideshow activity involving more than 100 vehicles. The location is just off Interstate 80 near the Carquinez Bridge.

Shortly after CHP officers and Contra Costa County sheriff's deputies arrived, officers received reports of a spectator who climbed over the concrete safety barrier of the elevated portion of the Pomona Street on-ramp to westbound fell to the ground below.

The CHP said the teenager fell about 75 feet, causing fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined the fall was accidental, the CHP said. The teen's name has not been released.

Drone video obtained by CBS News Bay Area showing a sideshow near Interstate 80 and Pomona Street in Crockett on Sep. 13, 2025. Authorities said a 16-year-old sideshow spectator died. Joe Pallotta IV

Witnesses said a group of young people had been trying to get a better view of the cars spinning donuts in the intersection by jumping across a gap between freeway ramps — an off-ramp bridge, the other an on-ramp.

Drone footage, filmed by neighbor Joe Pallotta IV and obtained by CBS News Bay Area, showed dozens of people gathered at the overpass gap soon after, shining phone flashlights through the gap. A short time after the cars cleared out, CHP officers found a body below the ramps.

"It's just an unfortunate situation," neighbor Vince Gorden told CBS News Bay Area on Saturday.

Gorden said he called 911 when the sideshow woke him up. "They come here. They think that everything's going to be OK and it's a great time, but it's pretty dangerous," he said.

Gorden said sideshows have been a recurring problem at the intersection for at least six years. He has previously asked Contra Costa County to consider installing a roundabout or other deterrents to prevent such gatherings.

The CHP said Sunday that the incident remains under investigation. Any witnesses to the incident are being asked to contact the CHP Contra Costa Area office in Martinez at 925-646-4980 or to email 320investigations@chp.ca.gov.