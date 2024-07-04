Bay Area beaches become magnet for overheated inland dwellers

#StinsonBeach, #MuirBeach, #RodeoBeach and #CrissyField's East Beach parking lots are at currently at capacity and closed to additional visitors.



Anyone hoping to travel to these locations should use public transit (Marin Transit/Muni) or go elsewhere in the park. pic.twitter.com/FQnkfFPHWS — Golden Gate National Recreation Area - Alerts (@GGNRANPSAlerts) July 4, 2024

As much of the Bay Area continues to sweat through the ongoing excessive heat warning and heat advisory, many flocked to the coast for relief.

While the East Bay and South Bay saw temperatures in the 90s, Pacifica was about 20 degrees cooler.

"We were in the 90's, 98 in Hayward," Manish, a Hayward resident visiting Pacifica, said while walking his dog, Pluto. "(I'm) not taking (Pluto) out as much (at home). Only after maybe 8 p.m. in the evening. But during the day, (I'm) keeping him indoors and keeping him hydrated."

"It has been hot, to say the least. But you know, I grew up in the Central Valley. I grew up in Fresno. So it's felt like how it was all of my childhood," Hershey Avula, a father and husband from Lafayette visiting Pacifica with his family, said. "It feels like the air conditioning's on (here) and we're outside, so it feels very nice."

Pacifica usually tends to see larger crowds on the 4th of July, but the ongoing heat wave turned up the heat. There was bumper-to-bumper traffic across Highway 1, it was difficult for many to find a parking spot, and beaches were crowded.

The city of Pacifica also held its annual 4th of July celebration at Frontierland Park, where many families enjoyed live music, activities, carnival rides, and food.

The longest line out of any attraction was Mister Softee Nor Cal, an ice cream truck.

Eric, who operates the truck and is based in Fremont, said it was a relief to be able to work in Pacifica for the day.

"Oh my God, it's been way too hot in these trucks. We got A/C and stuff, but it's just diamond-plate floors and everything gets heated up really good. It's a daunting task, but we're able to take care of it," Eric said. "It feels good to be out here by the coast because it's good weather... It means everything for the business. As you can see, it's just a lot of people. It generates a good profit for us. And it's a pleasurable experience for us."

Some of Pacifica's youngest entrepreneurs were taking advantage of the influx of holiday visitors. Lauren and Naya held their grand opening for their lemonade stand near their family homes.

"We decided we wanted to make money and it was hot, so people running by can get some lemonade," Lauren said. "It's usually like 60 degrees here, so when it's 70 degrees, everyone goes to the beach. And it's, like, super hot and everyone's like sweaty and stuff... A lot of people come (to Pacifica) just for the beach since it's like 70 degrees, which for them is, like, comfortable, I guess?"

Both Lauren and Naya said the 70-degree day was "too hot" compared to what they're used to in Pacifica.

Beaches across the Bay Area were busy, as the Golden Gate National Recreation Area alerted the public on Thursday.

"Stinson Beach, Muir Beach, Rodeo Beach, and Crissy Field's East Beach parking lots are (currently) at capacity and closed to additional visitors," the agency posted on social media. "Anyone hoping to travel to these locations should use public transit (Marin Transit/Muni) or go elsewhere in the park."

