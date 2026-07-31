Bay Area weekend weather to consist of dangerous surf, smoke, hot inland temperatures

The first weekend of August in the San Francisco Bay Area will consist of multiple weather hazards, from dangerous surf conditions along the coast, to hot temperatures inland, along with smoky air possible throughout the region.

Here's what to know.

Dangerous Surf

A beach hazards statement for the Bay Area shoreline and Central Coast is in effect through the evening of Saturday, Aug. 1. The advisory covers all Pacific coast beaches from Sonoma County down to Monterey County.

According to the National Weather Service, sneaker waves and strong rip currents will continue to be an issue along the coast. Breaking waves could be up to 10 feet along some south- and southwest-facing beaches and break points, including Pacifica, Santa Cruz and parts of Stinson Beach and Ocean Beach.

Officials urged people to maintain a safe distance from the water and to stay away from jetties, piers, beachside rocks and other waterside infrastructure.

The danger of high surf was illustrated during a dramatic rescue at Seabright State Beach in Santa Cruz County on July 25. During the rescue, which was caught on video, 16-year-old lifeguard Ryder Williams and another lifeguard pulled a 10-year-old to safety amid pounding waves.

Hot Inland Temperatures

Away from the coast, expect warm temperatures around the bay and hot temperatures inland through the weekend, as high pressure moves in. Temperatures on Friday are expected to range from the 70s in San Francisco and Oakland, to the upper 80s and 90s inland.

According to the weather service, expect hotter temperatures through the weekend and into early next week. Areas expected to reach the low 90s this weekend include San Jose, Santa Rosa and Napa. Meanwhile, inland East Bay locations such as Concord and Livermore are expected to approach triple-digits.

🌡️Hot conditions continue through the weekend with warmest conditions across the interior. Make sure to stay hydrated, take breaks in the shade, and never leave children or pets in unattended vehicles! If going to the beach, never turn your back to the ocean! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/VKugqZSBu1 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) July 30, 2026

Areas closer to the coast will also see warmer than usual temperatures, with highs in San Francisco expected to reach the upper 70s this weekend, and highs around 80 in Oakland.

Officials offered several tips to beat the heat, including staying hydrated, taking breaks in the shade and not leaving children or pets in unattended vehicles.

Spare The Air Alert

Along with high temperatures and high surf, air quality will also be a concern, due to wildfire smoke from the Woodside Fire burning on the Sonoma County coast. Smoke is expected to blow into the North Bay valleys Friday, peaking in the afternoon and evening hours.

Smoke from the #WoodsideFire is expected to continue to flow into the North Bay valleys with the peak transport occurring in the afternoon and evening hours. For air quality information follow @SpareTheAir and @AirDistrict. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/uVi8X1mg40 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) July 31, 2026

The Bay Area Air Quality District has issued a Spare the Air alert for the entire region through Saturday. During the alert, use of all wood-burning devices is banned, including fireplaces, wood stoves, pellet stoves and outdoor fire pits.

Officials urged residents to avoid smoke exposure by staying indoors, if temperatures allow.