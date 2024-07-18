Bay Area air quality advisory issued because of wildfire smoke

NASA using satellites to help identify potentially dangerous areas for wildfires

NASA using satellites to help identify potentially dangerous areas for wildfires

Wildfire smoke prompted the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to issue an air quality advisory for Friday.

Smoke from fires in Northern California is expected to impact the Bay Area on Friday. The air district said Thursday morning that conditions can change rapidly and the amount and location of smoke at ground level is hard to predict.

The public can check for real-time smoke pollution levels in their local area at https://fire.airnow.gov.

Hazy skies may be visible and the smell of smoke is possible in portions of the Bay Area, especially at higher altitudes and in the North Bay on Friday.

The district said wildfire smoke contains fine particulate matter and other harmful pollutants. Exposure to wildfire smoke is unhealthy, even for short periods of time. Air district officials said, if possible and if temperatures allow, people should stay inside with windows closed Friday and should keep doors closed until smoke levels subside.

Residents can also reduce their exposure to smoke by setting their air conditioning units and car vent systems to recirculate to prevent outside air from moving inside. The use of indoor air filtration or going to a clean air center or other location with filtered air, such as a library or mall, can also help reduce smoke exposure.

Clean air centers can be found at https://ww2.arb.ca.gov/cleanaircenters.

Smoke can irritate the eyes and airways, causing coughing, a scratchy throat and irritated sinuses. Elevated particulate matter in the air can trigger wheezing in those who suffer from asthma, emphysema or COPD. Older people, children and people with respiratory illnesses are particularly susceptible to elevated air pollution levels and should take extra precautions to avoid exposure.

The air district said it will closely monitor air quality throughout the region for smoke impacts. Pollutant levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour health standard and therefore, no Spare the Air Alert is in effect.

