BART trackwork slows trains near Pleasant Hill station
PLEASANT HILL – BART riders should expect delays Sunday between the Pleasant Hill and Walnut Creek stations as track work continues.
BART officials said service will be reduced to one track near the station as crews work to repair track ties that were damaged in a partial train derailment in June.
The delays could add 15-20 minutes to an average trip in the area.
Most of the work is being done overnight on weeknights, starting at 10 p.m. The next Sunday workday after today is scheduled for August 14.
BART officials say the trackwork will help trains resume normal speeds in the area, which have been reduced since the derailment.
