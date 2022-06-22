Watch CBS News
Partial BART train derailment outside Concord halts service, causes minor injuries

/ CBS San Francisco

BART train derailment between Pleasant Hill and Concord halt service; minor injuries reported
PLEASANT HILL -- BART service has stopped between Pleasant Hill and Concord in both directions due to a partial train derailment that caused minor injuries, the agency reported Tuesday evening.

The SFBARTAlert Twitter account first posted about the incident involving shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, saying there was "a major delay on the Antioch Line in the Antioch and SFO directions due to an equipment problem on a train."

The BART Twitter account later confirmed that there was a reported "partial derailment." Transit officials initially said there were no injuries and that all 50 passengers were safely evacuated from the westbound SFO train.

However, Contra Costa County Fire was dispatched to the scene and they said there are passengers who reported some injuries. There were also reports of spot fires near the scene of the derailment. KPIX was told the last two cars of the 10-car train partially derailed, but it's unclear how that happened.

Video from Chopper 5 showed firefighters and paramedics at the scene. At least one person was seen being taken away on a stretcher.

BART officials later said about half a dozen riders are being assessed for minor injuries.

BART service has been stopped between Pleasant Hill and Concord in both directions and is impacting all train service between Antioch and SFO. There is no estimated time when service will be restored.  

Contra Costa County buses numbers 11 and 14 are available between Pleasant Hill and Concord stations, and will accept BART tickets as fare, a spokesperson for BART said. KPIX 5 Assignment Desk Manager Brian Dinsmore arrived at Pleasant Hill station on a later train and shared video showing passengers crowding onto shuttles to get to Concord. 

First published on June 21, 2022 / 6:18 PM

