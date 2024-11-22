BART San Leandro station reopens following police activity

BART's San Leandro station was closed Friday afternoon because of police activity, the agency said.

The station was closed just before 3 p.m. as BART police were "trying to deal with a person in crisis," the agency said on in a recording on its media line."

Trains were still running on the Blue, Orange and Green lines through the station but were not stopping at San Leandro station.

The station reopened around 4:30 p.m., agency officials said.

Just before the San Leandro closure, trains were not stopping at Union City station due to police activity. Service has since resumed to the station.

Gusty winds and rain from the atmospheric river lashing the Bay Area have also contributed to delays on the system Friday. Aside from trains running at slower speeds due to the wet weather, debris on the track between Lafayette and Walnut Creek on the Yellow line led to delays heading to Antioch and San Francisco.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.